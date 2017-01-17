The City of Helena is preparing for projected thousands of people to show up at a march at the Capitol on Saturday.

According to the Facebook page, the march will start on Montana Ave and head towards the Capitol building.

The Facebook page also says the goal of the march is to demonstrate against the rhetoric of the past election cycle and support the community diversity and protection of women’s rights.

City Manager Ron Alles said the march has the proper permits.

“And the reason for that is safety reasons, we work with our street department and police department, fire, all those things, make sure we have a coordinated event that is safe for everyone,” said Alles.

That includes a noise permit for megaphone announcements.

“They’ve gotten their noise permit and are allowed to do so,” said Alles.

“Safety is of utmost concern and we will be posting recommendations and march etiquette many times between now and the march,” says the Facebook page.

Taken from the Women’s March Montana website, “Groups from Billings, the Bitterroot Valley, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, the Highline, Kalispell and Missoula as well as other areas began forming after one member initiated an exploratory Facebook page on Nov. 11. Within 72 hours, the group expanded from 23 members to over 1,500.”

Since then, the event has gained even more traction. As of Tuesday, the Women’s March on Montana’s Facebook page showed 3,400 people planning to attend, with another 3,500 interested in the event.

The city plan’s to block off several streets during the event. People are encouraged to avoid 8th Ave., Sanders St. and Washington St.

6th St. will be blocked off all day and the Helena Police Department will have three officers stationed at the Capitol throughout the day.

Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Steve Hagen said they are also working with the Street Department to make sure the organizers understand the rules.

“The street department provides vests, and they provide barricades and all that,” said Hagen.

He said he expects heavy traffic.

“If you try to get several thousand people into that neighborhood which is mostly residential, it’s going to cause some traffic issues in that area,” said Hagen.

He also expects parking problems.

“We’ve tried to work with the folks that are coordinating the events to work with the participants to try to work the best places to park, and be in the neighborhood,” said Hagen.

The City of Helena and the Police Department don’t expect any other issues.

“It’s a peaceful march, that’s the intentions behind it, we’re going to do what we can at the city to make sure everyone’s safe and secure and walking the march to the capitol, they made accommodations for restroom facilities, so it should be pretty well organized and uneventful from a safety standpoint,” said Alles.

The march organizers included a “cheat sheet” on their Facebook page which included bus schedules, restroom information, a timeline of events planned and a map of the plans.

“We’ve been paying attention, we don’t see anything that’s concerning us at this point,” said Hagen.

For more information visit the Women’s March website.

For event details check out their Facebook page.