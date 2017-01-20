HELENA – In light of newly sworn in President Donald Trump, Saturday at noon, more than 4,000 people will march around the capitol to shed light on those targeted with human rights violations.

The Women’s March on Montana has gone viral drawing thousands. Carpools and buses will carry supporters from all corners of the state.

Some of the women who plan to participate share why this cause is so important to them.

Deb O’Neill the event’s organizer said Friday, “We might have 5,000 marchers and 5,000 different reasons to march.”

Volunteers worked to pack down the snow to make room for the expected 4,600 people planning to rally on the Capitol steps for the Women’s March on Montana.

According to the event’s website, it’s a march for everyone, as a way to stand up to what some believe is discrimination and hateful rhetoric following the 2016 presidential election.

“I believe the current administration does not have the thoughts and feelings of the American people in their hearts, “said March Supporter Jesse Wolff.

Meanwhile, O’Neill says she wants to make sure everyone feels safe in the country adding, “What we want to do is make sure we don’t go backwards for any human rights.”

As one of the event organizers, O’Neill says while she personally doesn’t feel threatened by this administration, “I’m pretty safe. I’m a white woman, married to a man; I don’t have a lot of fear for myself.”

She’s marching for the minority groups who might feel otherwise adding, “My peers and my friends and my LGBTQ family, they have a right to be here and a right to be respected and heard and I was afraid for them.”

The name of the event may be Women’s March on Montana, but these supporters are encouraging everyone to participate, especially men.

“Women are part of the equation, women started this march, but without the help of men, we’re not going to continue our progress going forward.” O’Neill said.

The number of supporters grows by the hour. O’Neill says it’s, “A call to action for the next step.”

Organizers and supporters aren’t the only ones preparing for Saturday’s march. The Capitol Complex prepares for the large crowd as well.

Hundreds of events have taken place in the Capitol or on the lawn and the General Services Division says they are treating this event just like any other.

After working with the event coordinators, the GSD works in house with maintenance and grounds staff to make sure the organizers have everything they need.

For the women’s march, the GSD even worked with the City of Helena to provide extra snow removal to make sure there’s ample parking.

The Helena Police is also working with city officials to ensure the safety of the marchers.

The capitol is open for anyone on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but for an event this size there is a need for more facilities to accommodate the number of people attending.