Yellowstone – A survey of elk conducted by the Northern Yellowstone Cooperative Wildlife Working Group in and around Yellowstone National Park’s northern boundary shows a nine percent increase over the previous year. This year’s count of was the highest since 2010 and 37 percent higher than 2013.

The annual survey, using three airplanes, was conducted on Jan. 15, by staff from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the National Park Service.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the National Park Service counted 5,349 elk total. Of those, 89 percent were found north of the park and just 11 percent inside the park.

The purpose of the survey was to estimate overall elk numbers and population trends. A separate survey occurs in March with the objective of estimating calf recruitment and bull ratios.

The Working Group will continue to monitor trends of the northern Yellowstone elk population and evaluate the relative contribution of various components of mortality, including predation, environmental factors and hunting.

The Working Group was formed in 1974 to cooperatively preserve and protect the long-term integrity of the northern Yellowstone winter range for wildlife species by increasing scientific knowledge of the species and their habitats, promoting prudent land management activities and encouraging an interagency approach to answering questions and solving problems.

The Working Group is comprised of resource managers and biologists from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, National Park Service (Yellowstone National Park), U.S. Forest Service (Custer Gallatin National Forest) and U.S. Geological Survey-Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center, Bozeman.

