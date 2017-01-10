The Senate confirmation hearing for Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke as U.S. Interior secretary will be next Tuesday, setting up possible final confirmation quickly after Donald Trump becomes president.

If Zinke is confirmed by the U.S. Senate this month, a special election to choose his replacement would likely be in early May and state political parties would be holding their nominating conventions in early February.

Representative Jeff Essmann, the chairman of the state Republican Party, told MTN News Tuesday that its convention to choose the GOP candidate for Zinke’s seat would be the first or second week of February if the confirmation process goes smoothly.

The Democratic and Libertarian parties also would be holding their respective conventions to pick a candidate.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced late Tuesday that Zinke’s confirmation hearing will be next Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. EST before her committee.

Trump will be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20, which is next Friday.

Trump announced last month that he’ll nominate Zinke to be U.S. Interior secretary, overseeing a department that manages 75 percent of federal public lands including the National Park Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

Trump can’t formally submit Zinke’s name until he becomes president, but the U.S. Senate, which must confirm all cabinet appointees and can hold hearings on the nominees before Trump’s inauguration.

Sources told MTN it’s possible the U.S. Senate could confirm Zinke shortly after Trump becomes president, if the confirmation process doesn’t turn up any problems.

Once Zinke is confirmed, he would resign his U.S. House seat.

Gov. Steve Bullock then would set a special election within 85-to-100 days of Zinke’s resignation.

If Zinke is confirmed the week of Jan. 22, the election could be as soon as late April and no later than early May.

Numerous Republicans and Democrats have said they’re interested in the race to succeed Zinke.

