U.S. Senate confirmation of Ryan Zinke as U.S. Interior secretary likely won’t occur until next week at the earliest, MTN News has learned.

Late Monday night, the committee considering his nomination, without explanation, postponed a scheduled Tuesday vote to forward the nominations of Zinke and Rick Perry, Trump’s Energy secretary pick, to the full Senate.

Senate Republicans are headed to a party retreat the rest of the week, so the earliest action by the committee wouldn’t occur until next week.

Meanwhile, another Republican has entered the race to succeed Zinke as Montana’s only U.S. House member: Drew Turiano of East Helena, a real estate agent who’s run for Congress before.

The contest to succeed Zinke now includes five Republicans and three Democrats; each party will choose a nominee at state conventions, possibly in February. The Montana Libertarian Party also will nominate a candidate for the special election, which will occur 85-to-100 days after Zinke resigns his U.S. House seat.

U.S. Senate sources told MTN News that a full Senate vote on Zinke’s confirmation won’t occur until at least next week or possibly the following week.

Once Zinke is confirmed, he would resign his U.S. House seat, setting up the special-election process to choose his successor as the state’s only U.S. representative.

Gov. Steve Bullock would set the election date, between 85 and 100 days after Zinke’s resignation – probably sometime in May. The nominating conventions must be held at least 75 days before the election date.

At least five Republicans are eying the contest: Turiano, former state Sen. Ken Miller of Laurel, Bozeman entrepreneur and former gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte and state Sens. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls and Scott Sales of Bozeman.

Some Republicans have said that Gianforte has support from enough convention delegates, most of whom are local party officials, to win the nomination. However, others have said they don’t they race is over.

A key factor in the GOP race for the nomination is whether the winner must win a majority of delegates or simply the most delegates on an initial ballot.

The latter method is in current party rules, but delegates will vote at the convention whether to change the rule to say the winner needs a majority of delegates.

Turiano, 42, ran for the U.S. House in 2014 and came in a distant fifth in a five-person field for the GOP nomination won by Zinke, who went on to win the general election for his initial term.

Turiano told MTN News Monday that he’ll stake out a strong position against illegal immigration, abortion and federal authority. He said he believes in “nullification,” the theory that states can ignore federal law or judicial authority, such as U.S. Supreme Court rulings upholding the right to an abortion.

Three Democrats are in the race for the nomination: State Rep. Amanda Curtis of Butte, who made her bid official on Saturday, saying she agrees with President Donald Trump on many issues, such as preserving Social Security and Medicare and opposing trade deals that hurt American workers; state Rep. Kelly McCarthy of Billings; and musician and songwriter Rob Quist of Creston.