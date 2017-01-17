WASHINGTON – Tuesday afternoon Republican U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee he is absolutely against the sale and transfer of public lands.

The statement today came before the committee during a hearing for his confirmation as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of the Interior

The committee was tasked with vetting Congressman Zinke before voting on his confirmation.

Plans for the Department of Interior

In his opening statement, Zinke detailed his top priorities for the Department of Interior if confirmed.

Those include restoring trust by working with states, local communities and tribes on balancing use between energy and natural resource development, recreation and conservation.

He also highlighted the need to give rangers and field managers the flexibility to address issues and reduce bureaucracy.

Zinke said he was committed address $12.5 billion backlog of maintenance in national parks with infrastructure spending.

Zinke also discussed his support of coal.

Prior to the hearing a statement from Shelby DeMars a spokesperson for Count on Coal Montana called for a swift confirmation of Zinke saying, “Zinke has been a steadfast supporter of developing our natural resources in a manner that both improves our economy and protects our environment. His efforts over the last two years have shown his dedication to protecting Montana coal and the hundreds of jobs it supports.”

Tester and Daines Introductions

Both U.S. Senators from Montana, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Senator Steve Daines were present during the hearing.

Senator Tester released a statement prior to the hearing which said, “I believe it is very important for someone who knows the West to serve as Interior Secretary.” Adding, “The job of Interior Secretary is incredibly important, especially today as America’s public lands come under attack by folks who want individual states to manage them. “

Senator Daines showed his support for the nominee in his introduction of the congressman saying, “Ryan Zinke is smart, he’s got Montana horse sense he’s the guy you want in your corner, whether you’re fighting in the streets of Fallujah for your life or fighting on the floor of Congress for your livelihood. He listens and he fights for what he believes in. I have no doubt he will be a fighter for America, for our public lands as the next Secretary of the Interior.”

Senator Daines added that, “It’s that work ethic that Ryan Zinke brings with him to every mission he takes whether it’s in the military, in the U.S. Congress, or at the Department of Interior.”

Committee Questions for Zinke

After their introductions Zinke was probed by the committee on what his plans for the position.

Democrat U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont asked Zinke if he agrees that the U.S. has treated Native Americans with disrespect, and if so what he planned to do to improve their lives.

Zinke responded that, “Sovereignty should mean something.” He elaborated by saying, “Our over-management has affected their ability for self-determination.”

During the hearing , AP reported Zinke rejected the Trump’s claim that climate change is a hoax, saying it is indisputable that environmental changes are affecting the world’s temperature and human activity is a major reason.

“I don’t believe it’s a hoax,” Zinke told the committee.

“The climate is changing; man is an influence,” he added. “I think where there’s debate is what that influence is and what can we do about it.”

“I’m also deeply humbled because of the responsibility the position holds to be the steward of our majestic lands, the champion of our great Indian nations and the manager and voice of our diverse wildlife. Up front, I am an unapologetic admirer of Teddy Roosevelt, and believe he had it right when he placed under federal protection millions of acres of our federal lands and set aside much of it as our national forests,” Zinke mentioned.

Zinke, reflecting on Roosevelt, said wants to continue in his footsteps. He added, “We have to be bold and look at how the Department of Interior should look like 100 years from now to better manage the problems we have coming.”

Zinke was also grilled on how would address allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment among workers in national parks.

The committee will not vote on Zinke’s confirmation until after the inauguration.