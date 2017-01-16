WASHINGTON (MTN) – U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke is scheduled to appear before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

Zinke is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Interior.

Zinke, a former navy seal commander previously served in the Montana House of Representatives before winning a seat in the U.S. House.

In November he won his second term to the U.S. House.

Shortly after the election Trump announced Zinke as his nomination.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Mountain time.

The link to the live stream of the hearing will be posted here ahead of time.

Click here to view the questionnaire Zinke completed.

For more information visit the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources’ website.