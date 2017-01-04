The zPizza restaurant in Great Falls has closed.

The pizzeria was located at 901 10th Avenue South.

It specialized in pizza, including gluten-free and vegan, along with salads and sandwiches.

A sign on the door states simply: “Closed. Thank you for your support.”

A former employee told MTN News that the owners wanted to focus more on their other businesses.

We do not know how many employees have been affected.

zPizza opened in November 2014 in the location that formerly housed Salad Creations.

Before that, the location was a video rental store.

