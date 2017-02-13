BILLINGS – A high-speed chase early Tuesday morning ended with a 13-year-old boy in custody in Billings.

Sgt. Scott Ayers with the Montana Highway Patrol said just after midnight on Tuesday, a trooper saw a pickup truck on I-90 that was varying speeds and weaving in between lanes.

The trooper believed the driver was impaired or distracted.

The pickup then left the interstate at the Zoo Drive exit and ran a red light.

Sgt. Ayers said the trooper then attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.

Law enforcement officers chased the vehicle all the way to the South 27th Street exit, where the vehicle got off of the interstate, ran a stop sign, then got back on, heading west.

Sgt. Ayers said the pickup reached speeds of up to 95 miles per hour during the chase.

Officers deployed three sets of spike strips, puncturing three of the pickup’s tires, but the driver kept going.

Finally, the truck got off of the interstate in Laurel and troopers chased the vehicle to a dead-end near Woodland Avenue.

Sgt. Ayers said the vehicle finally came to a stop on a lawn between apartment buildings.

The 13-year-old driver was taken into custody and a loaded 40-caliber pistol was found on the seat next to him.

Sgt. Ayers said the teen first denied he was the driver, but officers said that there were no other people in the truck.

The teen’s name has not yet been released; we do not yet know what charges he may face.

MTN Reporter: Samantha Harrelson