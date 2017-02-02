GREAT FALLS – A southbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in Chouteau County.

Both female drivers were killed one was 43 years old, and the other was 62 years old.

A passenger was airlifted by Mercy Flight helicopter to Benefis Health System in Great Falls.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash was reported to MHP at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash happened near mile marker 65 of US Highway 87, between Loma and Big Sandy.

Drivers were advised to expect delays through the area for a while.

We will update you when we get more information.