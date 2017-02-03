HELENA – The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports another three flu related deaths. The total for the season is now 13.

Despite the recent deaths, it’s reported that the flu season has possibly peaked. The number of flu cases reported statewide dropped for the second consecutive week.

For the week ending Feb. 18, the state saw 576 cases, 100 less cases from the previous week.

Influenza activity has also been downgraded from widespread to regional.

All of the 2016-2017 season flu related deaths have occurred in adults.

For more info information on the flu statistics click here.