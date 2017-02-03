HELENA – Three newly accredited children’s advocacy centers were approved and acknowledged by the National Children’s Alliance and Attorney General Tim Fox on Wednesday.

The new C.A.C. locations are in Bozeman, Havre and on the Fort Peck Reservation. The centers provide help and support for children who are victims of abuse and crime.

Services available at the centers include but are not limited to forensic interviews, mental health therapy and medical care.

The National Children’s Alliance said there are 10 accredited C.A.C’s in Montana. Last year, the organizations helped more than 17,000 Montana children.

On a national level, there are 795 children advocacy centers in communities throughout the U.S. The centers helped serve 311,688 children nationwide in 2015. Those centers, also in 2015, helped 1,841,576 individuals to provide them with preventive training and information.