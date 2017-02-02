HELENA – An inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is facing a felony charge after police say, when searching his cell, they found a weapon and drug paraphernalia.

34-year-old William Cox appeared in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Thursday afternoon.

Court records say during a search of Cox’s cell, Helena Police found a two-inch long piece of metal that had been sharpened at one end, attached to that was a sheet that had been braided.

Detention staff also reportedly found a plastic bottle and a playing card that had been shaped into pipes.

Cox was the only inmate in that cell, according to court documents.

Cox was arrested back in April on multiple counts of burglary