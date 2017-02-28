BOZEMAN – Staff members at the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman recently got some horrible news: one of their rehabilitated owls had been shot and killed.

“You know, this guy was really special,” explained Montana Raptor Conservation Center Rehab Director Becky Kean, “We don’t get to see a lot of Great Greys.”

The Great Grey Owl came to the Center last October from Yellowstone National Park after being hit by a car.

“He was found in the roadway with a fractured wing,” explained Kean.

The raptor center takes in injured birds all year long.

There are currently 13 birds in different stages of recovery at the center.

The Great Grey was at the Raptor Center for about two and a half months. He had surgery was rehabilitated then release.

“He flew great, we were confident getting him back where he came from,” explained Kean. Two days later the Great Grey was found dead about five miles from where he was released. He had been shot.

It was devastating news for the people at the Raptor Center. “For this to happen two days after his release, it was pretty saddening and at the hands of humans,” said Kean.

As far as they know, this is the first time the Raptor Center has lost a rehabbed bird to a gunshot.

However, they are no strangers to raptors with gunshot wounds.

“This year we have seen a golden eagle that was shot from the Anaconda area and also a snowy owl that was shot,” Kean said.

Both of those birds died.

For more info, click here.

MTN Reporter: Judy Slate

UPDATE: Assistant Director Jordan Spyke of the Montana Raptor Conservation Center said, last week, after the Great Grey was found, another Golden Eagle was found shot and killed in the same location; Jardine, Mont. near Gardiner.

An investigation was conducted after the Great Grey was found, but was reported as closed. No findings were reported to the center.

He believes someone is actively shooting birds in the area.

Spyke added that it’s highly illegal to shoot any migratory bird.

The Golden Eagle found shot and killed near Anaconda and the extremely rare Snowy Owl shot and killed in Raymond, Mont. are among the other birds reported by the Raptor Center this year.

Carly Garrison also contributed to this article.