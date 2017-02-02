An inquisitive dog named Blaze got into a very tight squeeze on Monday in Butte.

While his owner was away for a few hours, the eight-month old dog managed to get his head through the hole of a wheel – but then became stuck.

Blaze’s owner contacted St. Frances Veterinary Hospital, who in turn called Butte-Silver Bow firefighters for some expert extrication assistance.

In a Facebook post, Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said that Rescue Unit No. 1 responded and was closely followed by the Fire Marshal’s vehicle.

Getting Blaze out of the predicament required “a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling” – and “Firefighter Zach Osborne’s brute strength.”

Firefighters say that Blaze had some swelling on his neck, but otherwise is doing fine.

The Fire Department noted: “Hopefully this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won’t have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy.”