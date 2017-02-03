Welcome to the weekend!

Friday morning was brutally cold yet again for parts of the state. Elk Park was the big “winner”, dropping to -38. The airmass has warmed some, but arctic air will interact with warmer Pacific air this weekend, resulting in widespread areas of snow. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for northwest Montana, including the Rocky Mountain Front, through Monday evening. HEAVY snow will fall in this area through the weekend and early next week, with lighter amounts across the valleys and prairies. Waves of snow are moving through the state this evening, and will move through the state over the weekend. The arctic airmass will waver back and forth through the state, so some towns will experience wild temperature fluxuations. Highs will stay cold in the 10s and 20s up near the Hi-Line, but will warm up into the 30s and 40s south of there both Saturday and Sunday. Monday, a strong low pressure and cold front will slam through the state. Snow will be heavy and the wind strong, which will make for dangerous travel conditions. Several inches up to a foot are likely across the state. Snowfall by Monday afternoon on the Rocky Mountain Front could be up to 30″. Temperatures will tumble into the 0s and 10s by Monday afternoon. Tuesday, the snow will drift south and lighten up. Highs will be very cold, in the -0s to the 10s. Wednesday, light snow will once again become widespread throughout the state. A warmup is on the way for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures topping out in the 40s to near 50 with a lot of wind.



Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist