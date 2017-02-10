Advocates gathered in Helena Friday afternoon to call on lawmakers to pass a group of bills intended to help reduce Montana’s suicide rate.

The Montana chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its first State Capitol Day, giving its volunteers an opportunity to meet with legislators.

AFSP reports Montana has the third-highest suicide rate in the country. John Madigan, the group’s vice president of public policy, pointed to a number of factors, including isolation, the availability of alcohol and guns and difficulties in finding mental health care.

“People have to be available to help people who are in crisis,” said Madigan. “It’s no different than having heart disease or diabetes, and we want to make the conversation about mental health as common as the conversation about heart disease.”

One of AFSP’s top legislative priorities this year is House Bill 71, sponsored by Republican Rep. Wendy McKamey of Great Falls. It would require nurses, first responders, psychologists and other health care workers to receive training to identify risk factors for suicide.

HB 71 passed the House last week and will receive a hearing in the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee on Monday.

AFSP is also backing House Bill 265, from Democratic Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena. It would create a grant program to help school districts develop their own suicide prevention programs. The bill is currently in the House Education Committee.

Democratic Sen. Edie McClafferty of Butte was one of the legislators who attended Friday’s meeting. She said she’s optimistic that lawmakers can make progress on dealing with the issue of suicide.

“Both sides of the aisle realize the importance of mental health and suicide prevention training, and so I think there’s a really good chance that we get some of the bills out this session,” McClafferty said.

In 2016, McClafferty was one of three state lawmakers in the country to receive AFSP’s Allies in Action award. She was recognized for sponsoring successful legislation in the 2015 session that recommended all school employees receive suicide awareness and prevention training.