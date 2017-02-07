WEST GLACIER – The Montana Department of Transportation reports that US Highway 2 along Marias Pass near Glacier National Park is now open again as of Tuesday afternoon. The highway had been closed since Sunday due to avalanche concerns.

In some parts of the state snowfall numbers reached over five feet prompting avalanche warnings in western Montana and the railroad requesting a special permit from GNP for avalanche mitigation.

The extreme weather halted railway traffic including Amtrak trains along the southern boundary of the park since Sunday. Trains were also halted in parts of Northwest Montana on Monday. The suspension affected both Amtrak and Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains.

Tuesday morning the BNSF Railway started avalanche mitigation in the area after they acquired the permit. BNSF in collaboration with the US Park Service and MDT closed US Highway 2 to through traffic for the process, it had previously been reopened to traffic.

The goal was to mitigate the avalanche hazard before the warm weather and rain potentially threaten the stability.

GNP Superintendent Jeff Mow said, “We have received a significant storm through the region over the weekend, which has resulted in several avalanches. We are working with BNSF Railway to create safe conditions for their employees and passengers along the southern boundary of the park, and will continue to work with them to find long-term solutions.”

The highway may be closed again as avalanche mitigation continues. Track road conditions here.