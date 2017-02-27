HELENA – Like many museums, the displays seen at the Montana Historical Society are just the tip of the iceberg.

The museum collection has been growing for 100 years, including an impressive number of firearms.

Behind several locked doors, the gun collection tells stories of Montana’s past.

Vic Reiman, MHS museum technician said, “We have about 650 rifles, shotguns and revolvers. We also have a cute little cannon on exhibit upstairs. Some that we suspect that are at least 300-years-old.”

Muzzle loaders, percussion caps and repeating rifles are some of the other items included in the collection.

“Some and these are my least favorite to work with are military arms. They tell us that in the past at least that this was a violent place. And the ones that I enjoy working with most were probably used for almost exclusively for hunting,” Reiman said.

A firearm, like any historical artifact tells a story, one item on display, a Smith and Wesson 38 belonged to MTN’s own Dennis Carlson’s great-grandfather in Butte. He took it to work on payday according to Carlson.

“Well, provenance is the record of the chain of possession for any artifact,” Reiman added.

Reiman’s favorite firearm belonged to legendary mountain man Jim Bridger, the Hawken Mountain Rifle.

“This rifle was made in St. Louis by the Hawken Gun Shop. A guide for the pioneers, then a scout for the Army, a teller of tall tales. He was a very interesting and important person for this area,” he added.

Reiman said an interesting firearm is even more so when it’s accompanied by an fascinating story. “A gun that is interesting becomes more interesting when we know that it belonged to Custer or to Sitting Bull.”