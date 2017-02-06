HELENA – Fish Wildlife and Parks confirmed Monday what many local businesses already know: big game hunting has a big impact on Montana’s economy.

Travel to any small town in Montana in the middle of November and see “Welcome Hunter” banners hanging on the front of local taverns, gas stations and restaurants, to the “No Vacancy” signs at local motels. These are just some of the examples of how important big game hunting is to the Montana economy.

According to the annual report, elk, deer and antelope hunters combined spent an estimated $324 million in Montana in 2016. That money supports more than 3,300 jobs.

The average resident deer hunter spent about $72 a day for non-resident hunters that number jumps to more than $483 a day.

Antelope hunters spent the most of any big game hunter, at $103 a day for residents and more than $660 for non-residents.

“We focus on managing wildlife and habitat and providing some of best hunting opportunities in the West,” said Martha Williams, FWP director. “These figures demonstrate clearly that our work also has a significant economic impact to Montana.”

FWP recently produced an interactive story map to better illustrate this information. The story map allows people to see the information at a county-by-county level, or even by a hunting district-by-hunting district level.

To see the story map, click here.