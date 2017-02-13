HELENA – The Queen Anne home located at 1003 9th Avenue S. may look like many that grace Helena’s historic neighborhoods. But its story is truly an original. It was completed in 1889 by James Crump and Clarissa Powell, its original inhabitants.

“Clarissa was, when she came here, she was a slave, but the emancipation proclamation happened when they were traveling. So when she arrived in Montana territory she was free, but she came here with the family that owned her,” explained their descendant Nava Connor. “My Great Great Grandfather Wesley James – he was actually a free man and a veteran of the Civil War.”

Nava says from the time the couple settled in their home, generations remained, living there for just over 100 years. During that time, James and Clarissa were prominent not only in Helena’s African-American community in their church and various organizations – but in the community as a whole.

“I’m proud of what my grandparents did accomplish, not only their house and how long it’s been here but for everything they did for their community,” said Nava. “Roots they put down for their family and the people to follow. That they didn’t.. I’m sure at the time they built it they’re not thinking about five or six generations down the road.”

The home left the family’s care in the 90’s and went through several hands before resting with Kenneth Phillips and his wife Roxann. They had no idea the home’s impressive lineage when they bought it.

“My wife was working for the historical society at the time and she went and got a photo of this block and it showed this house,” said Kenneth. “We started down the road a few years later to try to bring it back to the way it looked. It was originally a nice Queen Anne home. Then we actually got to know the family, the surviving family members and they brought us a lot of the history, so to us it really felt good.”

The couple has done their best to preserve or recreate the home to its original form as much as they could. For Nava, the historic designation is one she is proud to help facilitate, for generations past, present and future.

“To know that it made it. For my dad, he’s always wanted it to be on the registry and he has since passed from 2013. To know that it’s actually happening, it’s there, we’re moving forward. It’s going to happen. And to know that my family is looking down and there’s a piece of them still there, what they created is still there and they can’t take that away.”

The home could be listed in the National Historic Registry by this spring.

Click here to read the National Register of Historic Places document for more on the family’s incredible story and details on the home’s construction.