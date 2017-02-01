Happy Hump Day!

A huge low pressure out in the Pacific is creating havoc with computer forecast models. The forecast for the next few days, even beyond the weekend, is very complicated. This storm off the coast of California is cut off from the jet stream, so it is nearly stationary and is wobbling around the eastern Pacific. Any shift or oscillation that this storm makes (and it’s making plenty of them) results in changes in forecast models. Complicating the forecast is the presence of arctic air and a stationary front in Montana. This front produced the snow on Tuesday, and that same front will come back through southern and central Montana on Thursday. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Madison and Gallatin Counties, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for western Montana up through Powell County. Snow will move north again on Thursday, but will likely remain along and south of Highway 12 that runs from Garrison to Helena out to Lewistown. North of that line, little to no snow is expected. After morning temperatures in the -0s and 0s, highs will only reach the 0s and 10s. The wave of snow will move out on Thursday night, and very cold temperatures will hit the state. Lows will drop below 0 for a lot of towns, and some of the normally colder spots will approach -20 by early Friday morning. Friday, another piece of moisture from the Pacific storm will move through the state with areas of light snow. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the 10s and 20s. The Pacific storm will send periods of snow through the state this weekend. While nothing looks particularly heavy, light accumulations here and there will keep roads slick. Warmer air will try to push up from the south, and southern Montana could crack 40 while the Hi-Line stays in the 10s. The frontal boundary over Montana will waver back and forth, so temperature fluxuations will be seen especially in central Montana. The Pacific storm will likely send a stronger wave of low pressure into the area early next week, and heavier snow is possible. After next Wednesday, a warmup is likely with much of Big Sky Country warming above the freezing point.

Stay tuned to the forecast for any changes that will need to be made.

Thanks and have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist