A bill easing regulation of water wells in suburban housing developments across Montana won endorsement Monday from the Montana House – although opponents argued its true impacts aren’t known.

“We are headed down uncharted waters with this bill,” said Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula. “We need to think very carefully about what this bill does to those senior water-rights holders. It’s not ready for prime time.”

Supporters of House Bill 339 said the bill creates regulations that are a compromise between housing developers and water-rights holders. They also said exempting certain wells from permits won’t greatly impact nearby water use.

“It is ready for prime time,” said Republican Rep. Carl Glimm, a custom homebuilder from Kila. “These wells are just basically what we say: (De minimis) use. They’re not making a huge change in the groundwater.”

The House voted 66-34 for the measure, with all but one of the chamber’s 59 Republicans and eight Democrats voting for it. After a final vote Tuesday, the bill goes to the Senate.

HB339 is in response to a 2016 Montana Supreme Court ruling that struck down a state rule on “exempt wells,” which are wells that can be drilled without having to get a permit from the state. An exempt well must produce no more than 35 gallons per minute or 10 acre feet of water per years.

The rule allowed as many as 40 wells to be drilled on a 40-acre subdivision without having to get a permit.

State officials have said 113,000 exempt wells exist in Montana now and that by 2020, another 78,000 could be drilled, as more and more homes are built in semi-rural areas on the outskirts of growing cities.

Environmental groups successfully challenged the rule in court, saying it allowed developers to drill multiple wells without a permit and without measuring the cumulative impact on neighboring water-rights holders.

Once the court struck down the rule late last year, the state reverted to an old rule that Glimm said allowed only four exempt wells to be drilled on a 40-acre subdivision.

Under HB339, exempt wells in river basins that are closed to new surface water rights must be at least 660 feet apart – a limit that Glimm said would limit a 40-acre subdivision to only eight wells. In an open basin, they would be 330 feet, allowing 17 wells on the same plot, he said.

Basins that are closed now include the Gallatin River near Bozeman, the Bitterroot river south of Missoula and the Clark Fork River east of Missoula.

“I think (this bill) is a good compromise,” Glimm said. “I think it’s time that the Legislature put their intent (on the number of wells) and send it forward.”

Environmental groups, however, have opposed HB339, arguing that it contains nothing to allow neighboring water-rights holders any recourse if they feel the exempt wells are threatening their water use.

The only Republican to vote against the bill, Rep. Kelly Flynn of Townsend, said he’s concerned about what may happen if a development with many exempt wells goes in above a senior water-rights holder, and “the water disappears” when the water-rights holder needs it.

“I would like to see something in the bill that helped that,” he said.