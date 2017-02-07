Montanans who don’t pay their child support could be denied hunting, fishing and trapping licenses, under a bill presented Tuesday by Republican state Sen. Mike Lang.

Lang, of Malta, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that his bill wouldn’t automatically deny someone’s licenses if they’re behind on child support – but would give child-support enforcement personnel an additional tool to tackle an ongoing problem.

“We have 33,100 cases of child support that are in arrears,” Lang said. “These cases have accumulated a debt of $147 million. There are many undesirable consequences because people are not being accountable for their obligations.”

Under current law, the state Child Support Enforcement Division already can seek to deny certain hunting licenses to people who aren’t paying child support.

Lang’s Senate Bill 172 would change the law to say the state can deny a child-support scofflaw a wildlife conservation license, which is needed to obtain any Montana hunting or fishing license.

The Montana Wildlife Federation supported the measure Tuesday and no one testified against it.

However, Sen. Jennifer Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said she was concerned that people in poverty could be denied their ability to hunt for meat for themselves or their family.

“I completely understanding wanting to get after the deadbeat dads,” she said. “(But) if we strip away the ability to provide sustenance through wild meat, I’m concerned that we’re not helping families and are going to make it worse for some families.”

Chad Dexter, head of the Child Support Enforcement Division, said the state normally doesn’t start by revoking a license in a child-support case. State personnel would first send a warning letter and try to work out some sort of payment or arrangement before taking the step of denying a license, be it a driver’s license or hunting license, he said.

He also said the main method of collecting child support is through garnishing on someone’s wages.

Sarah Partridge of Glasgow, who testified for the bill, said she hadn’t received a child-support payment for seven years, despite the state’s best efforts.

But when a letter was sent to her ex-spouse threatening to withhold hunting licenses, seven year’s worth of payments were paid in one year, she said.

“We wondered how many other people found themselves in a similar situation,” she said. “This just allows (the state) to use this as another tool in their tool box to collect what’s outstanding.”