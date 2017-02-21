HELENA – Roof-top solar power in Montana could be greatly expanded under a bill that state lawmakers will near this week – but it wouldn’t take effect until 2019.

House Bill 504, sponsored by Rep. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, would increase by 20-fold the allowable size of “net-metered” solar power systems for homes and businesses.

“This is a great opportunity for people to have more access to solar energy,” Bennett told MTN News this week. “We think there is more demand for it and we want to help people get more access to it, and the benefit that comes with solar, including cheaper bills.”

But the bill faces opposition from the state’s biggest electric utility, NorthWestern Energy, which must accommodate any net-metered system on its electrical grid.

“We think there needs to be sideboards on net metering, to limit it to customers who simply want to have a small facility in their own home, or commercial establishment, and generate electricity solely for their own use,” says John Alke, an attorney and lobbyist for NorthWestern.

HB504 has its first hearing Wednesday before the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee.

The current version says it takes effect this year, but Bennett says he’ll offer an amendment to change that date to 2019 – to give regulators time to set new rates that would be paid to solar-power generators with net-metered systems.

With a net-metered system, homeowners or businesses with solar-power panels get credit on their utility bills for electricity they generate but don’t use. That electricity flows back onto the grid.

For some homeowners, the credit can cancel out most or all of their electric bill.

Yet under current law, these systems are limited to 50 kilowatts in size – enough to power a small business. The average homeowner system can be anywhere from 5 to 15 kilowatts.

HB504 would expand that cap to 1 megawatt, or 20 times bigger. Larger businesses could then install net-metered solar power systems, and a group of homes could set up their own neighborhood solar-power plant, as long as it’s no bigger than 1 megawatt.

Brad Van Wert, co-owner of Harvest Solar in Bozeman, says lifting the cap will boost a growing industry that people are demanding.

Van Wert recently took part in solar-power promotion events at five major cities in Montana, promoting the idea of expanding the cap and the industry. He said people hadn’t known that the Legislature has repeatedly rejected attempts to expand roof-top, net-metered solar power systems.

“We’ve had an incredibly passionate (reaction) from people who are concerned and supportive, and who were not aware of this issue,” he told MTN News. “They throw out a big `Why? – Why is this going down like this?’”

Net-metered systems make up only about one-fifth of 1 percent of the power on NorthWestern’s grid, Van Wert said.

NorthWestern has long opposed any expansion of net-metered systems, saying the price it pays now for power generated by these systems is above its value.

Under current law, NorthWestern and other utilities pay these system owners the retail rate that the utilities charge other customers for electricity.

Alke says that’s not a fair rate, because the solar-power system owners aren’t paying all of the system costs that NorthWestern absorbs, such as maintenance of the grid and transportation costs.

“If these facilities were carrying and covering their own costs, we would have no objection to them,” he says. “It’s a structure (now) that requires the rest of our ratepayers to subsidize what they have.”

Backers of HB504 have an answer to this problem: Another bill before the Legislature, HB219, directs the state Public Service Commission to propose new rates by mid-2018 that the utility would pay to net-metered systems.

The idea is to set a rate that more closely reflects the cost of that power, he says.

HB504 has two Republican co-sponsors, and Bennett says he’s hopeful it can get out of committee to the House floor – and perhaps further.

“I know there is push back from the (utility) industry, but I think that the elected officials, who Montanans have sent here to advocate on their behalf, think this is a good idea,” he says of the bill.