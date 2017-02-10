The House Judiciary Committee Friday voted 10-9 to kill the measure to abolish Montana’s death penalty and replace it with life-in-prison-without-parole.

Ten Republicans on the panel voted to table House Bill 366, while all eight Democrats and Republican Rep. Dale Mortensen of Billings voted to pass the bill to the floor.

Rep. Adam Hertz, R-Missoula, the sponsor of the bill, told MTN News Friday that he’s not sure how or whether he can revive the measure.

Hertz said he believes enough votes exist in the 100-member House to pass HB366, should it reach the floor – but it would take a super-majority of 60 votes to “blast” or remove the bill from committee and bring it to the floor.

Earlier this week, Hertz and supporters of the bill testified before the committee that abolishing the death penalty would save the state money in legal costs, because of the multiple appeals and other work associated with a capital case.

They also argued that it’s a “pro-life” bill and that the death penalty does not deter crime. No one testified against the measure.

Montana has only two people on death row: Ronald Smith, sentenced in 1983 for the 1982 murder of two men from Browning, and William Gollehon, sentenced in 1992 for murdering a fellow inmate at the Montana State Prison. Both have appealed their sentences.

Opponents of the death penalty have tried for several sessions to abolish it, but have repeatedly foundered in the House. Two years ago, the bill failed on a 50-50 vote in the House.