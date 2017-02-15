Gays, lesbians, and their supporters testified Wednesday for a bill to give them protection under Montana’s non-discrimination laws – but faced opposition from some religious leaders and others who said it aims to punish those who believe homosexuality is wrong.

The two sides traded arguments that have been made for two decade’s worth of legislatures in Montana – and that have ended each time with the bill’s defeat.

Yet Rep. Kelly McCarthy, D-Billings, told MTN News after the hearing that he believes his House Bill 417 can make it to the House floor, and possibly pass.

Opponents of the HB 417, however, urged the House Judiciary Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, to kill the measure, saying it’s being pushed by a “fringe segment of our population” and that a majority of Montanans don’t want it.

“HB417 threatens religious freedoms under the First Amendment … by forcing dangerous policies on schools, businesses and public places, and punishing those who refuse to bow down to a fringe agenda,” said Constance Neumann, a businesswoman from Kalispell.

HB417 would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” to the personal characteristics for which discrimination is illegal in Montana, along with things like race, creed, color, sex, age and national origin.

More specifically, the law prohibits discrimination in housing, jobs, public accommodations, financial transactions, and most services.

McCarthy said a statewide non-discrimination law would make it more inviting for national companies to come to Montana, as well as outlaw discrimination that is occurring in Montana.

He told of his niece, Kathleen O’Donnell, who had been denied housing twice in Billings because she’s a lesbian.

O’Donnell also testified Wednesday about one of those instances, when the landlord asked her who would be living with her in the house.

“I answered, `Me, my fiancé Casey, and my son,’” she said. “The first thing he asked me, `is Casey a boy or a girl?’ I was a little taken aback; I answered, `a girl.’ He looked me directly in the eye and said, `I do not rent to your kind.’”

Rev. Susan Otey of Christ United Methodist Church in Great Falls said that Jesus spoke out against judging others – and that passing the bill would show Montana lives up to Judeo-Christian values.

“It is time for us as the state of Montana to let go of judgment, to let go of fear,” she said. “It is time for us to stand with our friends, our colleagues, our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.”

Yet other pastors and religious leaders testified against the bill, saying it could create a backlash against those who believe homosexuality is wrong, exposing them to criminal or civil charges of discrimination.

Some also argued that HB417 seeks to legitimize and protect homosexuality.

“There is an agenda behind this type of legislation … and that is to create a vehicle to use the coercive power of government to target, attack and, if possible, destroy people who actually have a conscience, who still have character and will not compromise for the sake of economic or political expediency,” said Rick Vaught of the Christian Education Association of Montana.

Jeff Laszloffy of the Montana Family Foundation also noted that HB417 says people must be admitted to bathrooms or dressing rooms “based on their gender identity.”

“If you pass this, women and girls across the state will no longer have the assurance that they can undress in a locker room without the possibility of a man walking in on them,” he said. “Is that what you intend to do? And more importantly, is that what you want as a society?”