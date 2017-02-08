BROWING – The Blackfeet Tribe has declared a disaster in the wake of a massive storm that dumped several feet of snow on parts of the reservation and as they make preparations for continued severe weather in the forecast.

On Monday the Tribe issued a state of emergency after the some locations along the Rocky Mountain Front recorded more than five feet of snow shutting down areas in the Northwest.

Starting Thursday morning a winter weather advisory and high wind warning with blizzard conditions is projected to set in.

According to a news release, snow removal and plowing has been halted in anticipation of the strong winds.

The concern is that is blowing and drifting could take snow already cleared from roads and make them impassable again.

The Blackfeet Transportation Department will handle calls requesting plows for medical emergencies.

Tribal officials have set up a command post, and are asking people to stock up on food, water and medication, remain at home and off the roads during this next storm.

Heavy snow has left some buildings in Glacier, Pondera and Teton counties in danger of collapsing. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, one foot of wet snow can weigh up to 21 pounds per square foot. One foot of light, dry snow typically weighs three pounds per square foot.

Emergency officials in these areas are paying close attention to the structural integrity of buildings, especially those with flat roofs, considering the high potential for roof collapses.

This story is ongoing.