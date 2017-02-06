BROWNING – The Blackfeet Tribe has declared a State of Emergency due to the recent snow storm.

A release Monday said the tribe is working very diligently with all entities to provide responder and public safety.

Individual’s with medical issues and the elderly are first priority.

Snow continues to fall and has impacted much of the Northwest part of the state.

Some locations along the Rocky Mountain Front have recorded more than four feet of snow over the last three days — a potentially record-breaking snow event.

The National Weather Service is still tallying snow totals and sifting through records to see exactly where this event stacks up, but it’s certainly one for the history books.

So far, the highest snow total is 55″ from 11 miles west-southwest of Babb in Glacier County.

Heavy snow has left some buildings in Glacier, Pondera and Teton counties in danger of collapsing. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, one foot of wet snow can weigh up to 21 pounds per square foot. One foot of light, dry snow typically weighs three pounds per square foot.

Emergency officials in these areas are paying close attention to the structural integrity of buildings, especially those with flat roofs, considering the high potential for roof collapses.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and eastern Glacier County until midnight Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of north central Montana through 8 p .m. Monday.

Please stay tuned for information as it develops.