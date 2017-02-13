BROWING – The disaster declaration issued last week on the Blackfeet Reservation in the wake of a massive winter storm has been lifted.

Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Harry Barnes announced on Sunday that the declaration was lifted based on information provided by the Blackfeet Incident Management Team.

“We thank all those who assisted in this effort and we thank Creator for the much need moisture and look forward to spring,” Barnes said in a statement.

The disaster declaring was issued on Feb. 8 after a storm dumped as much as five feet of snow on the area.

Governor Steve Bullock issued an executive order on Feb. 10 declaring a state disaster to exist on the Blackfeet Nation and in Glacier and Lincoln counties on Friday.

The announcement authorizes the use of the Montana National Guard and the spending of money to help with community health and safety needs.