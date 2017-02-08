Good Wednesday Evening,

A major storm will produce rapidly changing conditions throughout the state tonight into Thursday. A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front as hurricane force winds will blow around the feet of snow that is on the ground. Roads will likely become impassible as the snow gets blown around. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued from the Canadian border down through Great Falls to Helena and out to near Lewistown. In this warning area, gusts could top out over 50mph. The hurricane force winds potentially up to 80mph will be confined to right along the Rocky Mountain Front. Power outages are possible, and there will be significant drifting of snow making for hazardous travel.

Tonight, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for much of central Montana including Great Falls, Helena, and Missoula for light snow as the warm front moves north through the state. Snow will accumulate a coating up to a few inches, creating snowcovered roads. Temperatures will slowly warm through the state overnight, with the exception of northeast Montana near Glasgow with is under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for wind chills down to -30. For the rest of the state, temperatures will climb through the 0s into the 20s by early Thursday morning. As this warmer air mixes with the arctic air at the surface, some freezing rain is possible with the light snow. Roads will be icy and snow covered Thursday morning, but temperatures will climb into the 40s to near 50 by the afternoon. Snowpacked roads will melt, and a few rain showers are possible below 7,000′. Snow will be heavy in the mountains above 7,000′, with accumulations between 6-18″. Friday will be windy and mild, with snow in the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide. East of the Divide, highs will be in the 40s to around 50 with winds gusting as high as 50mph under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 30s to near 40, and a few snow showers are likely, mainly over the mountains. Wind will still be gusty throughout the entire state. Sunday, high pressure will move in for mostly sunny skies and lighter wind.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist