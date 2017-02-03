HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Library Bookmobile brings the library to you, driving its extend library services to rural residents across the county.

Operating Tuesday through Friday, the Bookmobile experience is no different than a brick and mortar library. It wheels books, DVDs, laptop internet stations and more to different parts of the county.

In November of 2012, the bookmobile became the newest branch of the Lewis & Clark Library. The bookmobile is year around and designed for all ages.

For some of the residents in the county, the Bookmobile is the only way they have access to services such as the internet.

Stops include rural schools such as Wolf Creek Elementary and Canyon Creek School and even isolated communities like the Milford Hutterite Colony.

Bretagne Byrd, the Bookmobile’s librarian said she’s proud to serve community members, no matter where they’re located.

“I think it’s a great supplement to any community to have a library to check out books, get information, use computers. Everybody deserves access to information. Anything they want to know they should be able to look it up and know how to do that,” Byrd added.

You can see the bookmobile’s scheduled stops and get more information here.

Follow them on twitter.