Bozeman’s mayor says the proposed ordinance to label Bozeman a sanctuary city will not appear before the city commission at this time.

Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor announced Thursday that Bozeman will not adopt the label but will continue to serve all residents in an inclusive community.

The press conference came in response to a Monday’s City Commission meeting where a large crowd petitioned to name Bozeman a sanctuary city.

A sanctuary city is a municipality that has adopted a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status.

“I pledge that the City will continue to protect the safety of all people, regardless of their status,” Taylor said during a press conference.

MTN Reporter: Lena Blietz