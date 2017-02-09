(UPDATE) BROWING – After the disaster declared Wednesday by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, the Tribe, Thursday, continued precautions and warned residents to plan for the impending weather situation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday and until Friday at midnight. Wind and Ice are going to be an issue with the roads and highways. Plowed roads will once again become snow covered and may possibly become impassable.

On Wednesday the Tribe declared the conditions a “disaster” and issued precautions for residents to follow. Tribal officials set up a command post, and asked people to stock up on food, water and medication, remain at home and off the roads during the storm.

On Monday the Tribe issued a state of emergency after the some locations along the Rocky Mountain Front recorded more than five feet of snow shutting down areas in the Northwest.