One vegan woman may have found a loophole in her diet; eating bugs.

“It’s not like they are suffering to be produced, like how it is in the meat farm, so like atrocious. I’ve never experienced that, so the first time that I’m eating some bugs,” said Maria Martins, a vegan dabbling in eating insects.

MSU’s Bug Buffet offers a selection of omelets, soups, quesadillas, cookies and more. Each dish is made with various insects including worms and crickets.

“So it’s really easy to get the nutrition that you get from insects, lots of protein and iron and calcium a lot of the good fats that you get from avocados, the omega 3’s and 6’s, and then lots of micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals, copper and zinc, magnesium and niacin,” said Robert Nathan Allen, owner of Little Herds.

Bugs can help more than just human health.

“The important is that it helps us reduce our footprint, of food and agriculture. Livestock like chicken and pigs and beef, contribute 20 percent of our greenhouse gasses,” said Florence Dunkel, MSU associate professor and founder of Bug Buffet.

The carbon footprint that these crickets take up, is less than one percent greenhouse emissions.

“They don’t use a lot of water, they don’t use a lot of feed. This is a way to grow a crop without using a lot of those resources,” Allen said.

The insects can be eaten whole, such as in a quesadilla, or they can be ground up into a nutty flavored protein and put into things like cookies.

