HELENA – Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced Thursday Pam Haxby-Cote of Butte will serve as the new Director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

In a release, the governor praised Haxby-Cote’s commitment to growing Montana’s economy, building communities, marketing Montana and creating jobs for Montanans.

“Pam Haxby-Cote is a lifelong Montanan with a proven commitment to economic development and creating jobs,” said Governor Bullock. “I’m confident her leadership and dedication to public service will strengthen Montana’s economy and ensure our state remains one of the best places to live, work, recreate, and start a small business.”

Haxby-Cote added her enthusiasm for the new position. “I couldn’t be more excited to join Governor Bullock’s team to create growth and quality jobs in Montana.” She added, “I look forward to working alongside the professionals at the Montana Department of Commerce who, following the lead of the governor, are helping to create new jobs and expand Montana businesses, increase access to affordable housing, and promote our state as a world-class destination to live, work and play.”

The release added, Haxby-Cote most recently served as the Executive Director of Butte Local Development Corporation, before that she worked as the deputy director and loan officer for the Corporation.

The Governor’s Office said, in the past, she’s been involved with local and state government. Haxby-Cote served as the Community Development Director and Urban Renewal Director for Butte, the Senior Economic Development Specialist for Governor Brian Schweitzer and as the Butte Regional Director and Economic Development Director for Senator Jon Tester.

She also served on many boards including the Highlands College Advisory Board and the Governor’s Equal Pay Taskforce.

She will begin her position in March.