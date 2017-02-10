MONTANA – Severe weather this week led Governor Steve Bullock to issue an executive order on Friday declaring a state disaster on the Blackfeet Nation and in Glacier and Lincoln Counties. He authorized the National Guard and expenditure of funds to assist with community health and safety.

“This winter storm has proven extremely damaging to roadways, railways, and Montanans relying on access to critical community infrastructure,” Governor Bullock said of the declaration. “Thanks to strong partnerships at the local and state levels, communities are keeping their residents safe as record amounts of snow move through our state.”

The declaration is in response to the severe storm from Feb. 3 that dumped over 5 feet of snow in areas of Northwestern Montana and shut down much of the area.

The heavy snowfall created extraordinary conditions related to opening and maintaining many roadways and halted railway operations in areas of the state. Flathead and Glacier Counties were some of the areas hit the hardest, ongoing avalanche dangers have kept crews busy to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of residents and stranded travelers.

State resources have been requested to ensure and provide access to critical community infrastructure including hospitals, food and energy supplies, schools and local government offices and public safety operations.

Bullock’s executive order can be found here.