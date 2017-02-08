HELENA – Smith School students got a special surprise Tuesday from one of the school’s most recognizable alumnus. Governor Steve Bullock read to children at Smith as part of the One School One Book Program.

The program helps to engage community members, students and their families to read aloud the same book.

This year’s book is “Friendship According to Humphrey” by Betty G. Birney.

Smith School Principal Jill Nyman said this program not only helps the students with reading, but also gets their families more involved in their reading development.

The Governor said it was fun being able to come back to his old school.

“I’m at my grade school and had the chance to spend some time with 5th graders because really reading and getting them engaged is the basis of success later on in life,” said Bullock.

One School One Book is part of I love to read month lasting until the end of February.