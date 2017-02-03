HELENA -Gov. Steve Bullock Thursday vetoed the bill funding the 2017 Legislature, saying he wouldn’t accept a 14 percent increase in spending for lawmakers while other agencies are being asked to scale back.

“This is not the year to grow by such leaps and bounds,” he told reporters at a Capitol news conference. “I cannot in good faith just mindlessly accept a bill that allows one branch a free pass while everyone else pulls their weight.”

Bullock, a Democrat, slapped an amendatory veto on House Bill 1, sending it back to lawmakers with only a 1.4 percent increase – the overall increase in the two-year budget he proposed for all state agencies.

The Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, can either accept the cuts or reject them and send the bill back to Bullock, who could then sign the measure or veto it outright, setting up another confrontation with lawmakers.

Republican leaders said Thursday they’re “disappointed” with Bullock’s action, and that they couldn’t let it distract them from the difficult work of crafting the state’s two-year budget, which is facing possible cuts in the face of a tax-revenue shortfall.

“In my mind, it felt petty,” said Rep. Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “It felt like something that was done for reasons other than budget (and) fiscal structure.”

“We feel like it’s an effort by the executive branch to reduce the power of the Legislature,” added House Majority Leader Ron Ehli, R-Hamilton.

Bullock’s veto looked like a political shot across the bow in the unfolding debate over the state budget, which is the dominant issue at the 2017 Legislature.

The Democratic governor has proposed a combination of tax increases on the wealthy, budget transfers and spending cuts to balance the 2018-19 state budget, which has slipped toward the red as tax revenue fell below expectations last year.

Republicans, who hold majorities in the House and Senate, have said they don’t intend to raise taxes and don’t like the transfers, either, and sliced another $50 million from the budget’s starting point when legislative panels began work on the crafting the budget last month.

Bullock took a slap at Republicans Thursday for declaring the tax increase “dead on arrival,” and said if they would accept a modest increase on the wealthiest slice of taxpayers, they wouldn’t have to “balance the budget on the backs of our children and our seniors.”

He also dinged them for not acting early on an infrastructure bill, which he said would provide construction jobs across the state.

The legislative budget panel examining the governor’s infrastructure bill may take some initial votes next week, but lawmakers are a long way from completing work on a final bill – which, at this point in the four-month session, is not unusual.

The Legislature passed its session funding measure, HB1, almost two weeks ago, with only a handful of lawmakers voting against it.

It appropriated $11.5 million to operate the legislative session, a 14 percent increase over the $10.1 million for the 2015 session.

Ballance said some of the increase was for additional travel funds for legislators, contained in a 2015 bill that the governor signed.

Bullock’s veto cuts the measure back to about $10.25 million.

“The question is, why has the governor decided to meddle, I think, in the business of the Legislature?” Ehli said. “I guess the word that we would say, is that we are disappointed.”

HB1 funds only the session costs; the ongoing cost of the legislative branch is in a separate bill, along with other state agency budgets. In that bill so far, the branch has been asked to take a 5 percent cut in its budget.