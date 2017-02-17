BOZEMAN – Women in Montana make less than their male counterparts, but many people across the state are making an effort to close that gap.

Governor Steve Bullock held a roundtable Thursday to talk about how to make sure women and men are paid equally. At the table were MSU president Waded Cruzado along with state lawmakers, professors, local government officials and MSU students.

“Women are more and more going out and achieving positions in the workplace that are worthy of high levels of pay and it’s important that as young women we are looking for those positions and we are positioning ourselves to achieve,” said MSU Junior Haley Cox.

One of the items on the agenda was new legislation called the Paycheck Transparency Act – under which employers would not ask for wage history or penalize employees who ask what others are making. Governor Bullock believes this kind of transparency, “makes for a more productive workforce, a happier workforce and in time just transparency addresses the pay gap that often happens between men and women.”

According to the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force, Bullock’s initiative, women in Montana earn 67.2 percent of what their male counterparts earn and Montana ranks 39th nationally for gender equality, statistics the governor hopes to changes for generations to come.

“At the end of the day if working women are succeeding, the working family succeeds,” said Bullock.

“If we are fostering a caring community that cares about all laborers regardless of gender we’re setting people up for a successful home life and healthier communities,” said MSU Sophomore Micah McFeely.

MTN Reporter: Judy Slate