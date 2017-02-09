Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s $200 million-plus infrastructure package cleared its first legislative hurdle Thursday, winning endorsement from a Republican-controlled budget panel.

But lawmakers on both sides acknowledged that House Bill 14 won’t face final action for many weeks – and could well be melded with other proposals from the Republican majority.

“Yeah, there will probably be some changes,” Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte, told MTN News. “Changes are OK – as long as we stay committed to the whole of all of these projects.”

The Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Long-Range Planning voted 5-1 to advance the measure to the full House Appropriations Committee, which probably won’t act on the bill until late March.

However, Bullock cheered the action, saying Montanans are waiting for the Legislature to pass an infrastructure bill that will finance a broad spectrum of public-works and building projects.

“I’m pleased it is one step closer to my desk, and I urge lawmakers to work together to make it a priority,” he said in a statement. “It’s time to put Montanans to work on building up our communities and our economy.”

Infrastructure funding is one of the big issues of the 2017 Legislature, as leaders of both parties and Bullock have vowed to pass a wide-ranging plan and avoid the failure of two years ago, when a major infrastructure bill failed on the final day of the session.

Bullock has chosen to lump multiple projects into a single bill – including $140 million worth of debt financing, which requires approval from two-thirds of both the House and Senate.

HB14 contains funding for about 150 specific water, sewer, school and bridge projects, a new $50 million account for grants and loans to local governments for additional projects, and another $85 million to finance several large state building and maintenance projects – including a new Montana Historical Society museum, remodeling of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman, and a veterans’ nursing home in southwest Montana.

Some of the projects would be funded by cash within the state budget.

Rep. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, the chair of the budget subcommittee, said he thought a majority of the panel voted for the bill because they felt “all of these (building) projects have merit, they have substantial merit.”

Yet other lawmakers have indicated they don’t like the approach of placing so many projects in a single bill.

Sen. Cary Smith, R-Billings, was the sole vote against HB14 on Thursday.

He said it contains many projects that usually are financed with “dedicated funds” from sources that require only a majority vote, and that those projects have been carefully reviewed and have broad support.

“By sweeping those funds into a bill that’s going to require the (debt financing), it puts those projects in jeopardy,” he said. “I kind of hate to see that happen. I think it creates more problems than it solves.”

Yet Sesso said keeping things separate has enabled lawmakers to vote just for the cash-funded projects and then reject the large ones that need debt financing.

“That means good projects, like the southwest Montana veterans’ home, don’t get funded,” he said.

Sesso called Thursday’s vote “a good first step,” and said GOP leadership has indicated a commitment to getting the projects going in the next two years.

GOP leaders certainly are looking at other infrastructure alternatives – but haven’t yet spelled out what approach they prefer to take. Sesso said Democrats are ready to work with them.

“If they want to change the way we get this done, great,” he said. “I’ll work with anyone to make sure that the product, the projects and the work in this bill get over the finish line.”

Details of HB14’s contents include: