SEELEY LAKE – One father’s race to the finish line is also his journey of overcoming heartbreak from the loss of his son.

On the second day of the 100-mile Race to the Sky, Musher Canadian Musher Adam Buch was on the verge of scratching but there was one person in the back of his mind that kept him and his dogs moving forward.

“We lost my 14-year-old son in June. He was sort of my buddy for all this and he always wanted to do bigger races,” Buch said.

His son Noah died in a dirt biking accident. He loved the outdoors, kayaking, and fishing. Dog sledding was just one of the activities that Adam and his son shared.

“He was just a natural dog man. He understood things about the dogs that I never did, like ways to do things with them. One day he came to me and was like, dad, do you know the ones that catch when you throw food to them… those are the ones that run best,’ and it is true.”

Although Adam is missing his dog sledding partner, he has found it therapeutic in spending time on the trail with his dogs.

“A lot of time alone with the dogs is a good thing. They don’t judge you. You can sit on the sled crying and they don’t care,” Buch said. “Sometimes they get a little concerned and look back at you and go, ‘you going to make it,’ but they do help and are really comforting.”

On the verge of backing out, Adam got back on his sled, rallied his troops and finished the race in memory of his son, Noah.

(UPDATE) On Sunday afternoon Adam finished eighth earning him the Red Lantern Award.

MTN Reporter: Kent Luetzen