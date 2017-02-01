A team of Capital High School students were recognized for their outstanding math skills.

Jack Murphy, Caleb Noble, Jaskrit Singe and Willie Gross were designated national finalists for the High School Mathematical Contest in Modeling.

This contest requires students to work in teams of up to four students to solve open-ended real life problems. One example could be figuring out where to place distribution centers for a shipping company across the nation.

The students have thirty-six hours to work out the problem.

All the students on the team said that preparation and planning was key to their success in light of how unique the questions were.

Capital High Senior Caleb Noble said, “Every Friday we get together to go over strategies and look at some sample problems and think about how we would approach them. Because the main point of the modeling competition is it’s so abstract. It’s unlike any problem you encounter in math class, because there’s no structure.”

If the Capital High team wins the next round, they’ll represent the U.S. in the international competition.

In addition to their team, four other capital high teams, earned a honorable mentions from HIMCM.