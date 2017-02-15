HELENA – A Capital High auto shop student turned his wrenches toward a good cause. When Nathan Furlong learned of a single mother who’d been living out of her car he wanted to help.

The woman found help and shelter through the local nonprofit Family Promise.

Family Promise’s mission is to work with families that are going through a tough time, whether it’s financial difficulties or those who just need a little bit of extra help. Family promise provides case managers to help families get set up on a system for success.

Nathan Furlong learned of the woman and her situation after attending a Family Promise meeting focused on helping reduce homelessness in the community.

The ’96 Geo Prizim belonging to the mom needed frame work and the radiator mount fixed.

Capital High Automotive Instructor Eric Croft oversaw the student’s work.

“To some people it may look a pile of garbage but to that person it could be the best car that they own, every car has to be treated with respect just like every customer has to be treated with respect,” Croft.

“Always felt good helping people and when I see something like this, working on cars and help people, I said ‘Oh yea…I could do that,’” said Furlong.

Furlong said he doesn’t have an estimated time when the car will be fully functional again, but cannot wait to start working on it.