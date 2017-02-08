HELENA – The two suspects who allegedly stole a car and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in January are scheduled for trial this spring.

Shayfer Edlin is accused of felony theft, while Jennifer Megan Munger is charged with theft and criminal endangerment.

On Jan. 8, allegedly Munger was driving of a stolen car and Edlin was a passenger.

Munger is accused of driving north on Montana at high speeds eluding the pursuing law enforcement officers.

The car lost control and got stuck at Montana and Terrance in Helena.

Both females were arrested shortly afterwards.

Munger is set for trial in April.

Edlin is scheduled for trial in May.