A car crashed into Aaron’s store in Great Falls on Wednesday.

The rent-to-own store is located at 416 Smelter Avenue NE.

The crash happened at about 5:40 p.m.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, the car was heading northeast around a curve when it went over the median and slammed into the south side of the building.

The building was occupied at the time, but no one was standing near that wall.

There were two adults and an infant in the car.

One of the adults sustained minor injuries.

All three were evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The female driver – whose name has not yet been released – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, along with other traffic violations.

The building does not appear to have sustained serious damage, but the car did go several feet into the building.

We will update you if we get more information.