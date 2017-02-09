HELENA – A former caregiver accused of exploiting a 92-year-old dementia patient pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars.

Kayla Dawn Pennington pleaded guilty to felony theft Wednesday morning in district court.

She was originally charged with exploitation of an older person.

While working as a live-in caregiver, Pennington is accused of taking more than $15,000 in checks and credit card charges from her patient.

One check for $2,000 dollars was made out to Pennington’s boyfriend.

The 20-year-old also allegedly made purchases from a long list of retailers, including Netflix, Spotify, Victoria’s Secret and Nordstroms.

Pennington told investigators that her client was generous and liked to give people gifts.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for March 30.