GREAT FALLS -Carlie Boland has been chosen to replace Mary Moe in the Montana Senate.

Moe, a Democrat, represented Montana’s 12th District; she announced in December she was giving up her seat to spend more time with family.

The Cascade County Democratic Central Committee met to choose Moe’s successor from 10 nominees.

The committee then forwarded three names to the Cascade County Commission, who chose Boland.

The announcement of Boland was made on Friday morning.