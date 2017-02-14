HELENA – Tourism in Montana is a multi-billion dollar industry, and is a major part of the state’s economy with out-of-state visitation contributing $3.7 billion to the economy in 2015.

With scenic vistas, hiking trails zig-zagging across the state and two national parks, there’s plenty to offer.

The Department of Commerce recently spent $154,000 to complete a survey 6,245 people nationally and internationally to figure out how to better market the state for those wanting to visit.

The survey is designed to pinpoint what people are attracted to in Montana and how to get them to visit the Treasure State.

“It’s not only getting people here, but it’s getting the right people here who share our values,” explained Doug Mitchell, interim director of the Department of Commerce.

When it comes to focusing on those ‘right people,’ data shows winter enthusiasts represent one-fifth of the overall population of the key target markets. Winter enthusiasts, according to the survey, are looking for shorter lines at ski lifts, more relaxing ambiance at ski resorts, affordability compared to competitive ski destinations and opportunities to view the Northern Lights.

While 60 percent of respondents said Montana is appealing, less than one third said they were familiar with the state’s attractions.

Data found people think of ‘free spirited adventure’ when it comes to Montana, with hiking, fishing, mountains and national parks as top reasons to visit.

The Department of Commerce wants to capitalize on that vision by, “Getting the kind of people here who are going to spread out and enjoy their ability to find their moment in Montana,” Mitchell said.

Summer proves to be the busiest the time for the state; last year both Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks saw record high visitation rates. It’s the off season where Montana can improve.

“Bring people here for the fabulous September experience, where you have that great end of summer weather and those spring experiences as well,” Mitchell explained.

The survey also shows Montana ranks second out of six western destinations of places to visit.

With similarities between the Colorado and Montana, there’s one thing that separates the Treasure State.

Mitchell said, “Colorado has become crowded, so it’s also a great opportunity for us to bring Coloradans to Montana as well.”

In fact, the survey showed respondents believe Colorado is “losing authenticity,” and Montana is out performing Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

Montana is an aspirational destination, the survey said, and now the marketing task turns to converting the aspiration to actual visitation.

The data shows one in five surveyed travelers picked Montana as a destination they were likely to visit in the next five years; that translates into 21 percent of respondents which is significantly higher than the rate of past visitation, at just 13.8 percent.

Now that there is this ‘actionable data,’ as the Commerce Department put it:

“It’s really about rolling up our sleeves, working with our stakeholders, and finding a vision forward that’s going to find that right person and bring them to Montana to have a very genuine, authentic experience,” Mitchell said.

As the state embarks on a new contract with a Hoffman York, a Wisconsin-based company responsible for marketing Montana, this survey provides a new way to target visitors and bolster the bottom line.

Mitchell said, “Data is only as valuable as how you use it.” So, the Commerce Department plans to create individual plans for the distinct regions of Montana.

“One size does not fit all, Glacier isn’t Makoshika,” said Mitchell.

This is the first time in a decade Montana has done a survey like this to dial in to who is visiting the state, who is not, and why.

But Mitchell knows one thing for sure, “We can’t wait another ten years. Because that’s really how we’re going to guarantee that we’re on the right track and that Montana is on the right track.”

Now that this data is complete and in the hands of decision makers, “Our team is going to go out to the regions in the next few months, so this is something in the warm season campaign [summer and fall], that we’re going to see results very quickly,” Mitchell said optimistically.

