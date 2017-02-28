GREAT FALL – Prescription drug and heroin abuse are the focus of a new documentary that will be shown on Wednesday at the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls.

The film, produced by the FBI and DEA, is called, “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict.”

The documentary aims to educate communities about the dangers of addiction.

From 2011 to 2013, prescription drug abuse contributed to the deaths of more than 300 Montanans, making it more deadly than meth, heroin and cocaine combined.

Great Falls Police say heroin has made its way into Montana, including Great Falls.

“We are now seeing heroin coming in with methamphetamine and being sold on our streets with methamphetamine. Within the first six weeks of this year we recovered over ten ounces of heroin in our own community, three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, and two and a half ounces of cocaine. That is just in the first six weeks of this year. It is here and it is having a negative impact on our community,” said officer Clint Houston of the GFPD.

The schedule of events is below:

RECEPTION:5 to 6 p.m. – Before the film, attendees are invited to enjoy complimentary refreshments while enjoying the company of experts from the criminal justice, medical and addiction fields.

FREE FILM VIEWING: 6 to 7p.m. – Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict

EXPERT PANEL Q&A: 7to 8 p.m. – After the film attendees are encourage stay for questions and answers with the experts.

For those who can’t attend the video is below:

